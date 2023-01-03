Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declines By 18.4%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Monday. 161,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.