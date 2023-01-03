Short Interest in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Declines By 17.9%

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.