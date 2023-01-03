Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Decreases By 24.1%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Atkore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,255. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

