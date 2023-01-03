Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Increases By 21.5%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.9 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 57,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,374. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 145.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 308,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

