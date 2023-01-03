Short Interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Expands By 6.7%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Trading Up 22.0 %

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 23,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,488. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

