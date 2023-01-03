Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Grows By 20.0%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 344,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

ATAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,819. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.