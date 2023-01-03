Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Decreases By 23.9%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 714,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allego currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ALLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,162. Allego has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allego Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allego in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.