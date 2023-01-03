Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Decreases By 23.9%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 714,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allego currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Allego Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ALLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.14. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,162. Allego has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allego Company Profile
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.