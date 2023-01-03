Short Interest in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Rises By 13.6%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.36. 35,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,348. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $161.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

