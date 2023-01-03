Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Grows By 16.7%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,611. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,850. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

