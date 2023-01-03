Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.26. 3,038,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,778. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$32.96 and a 1 year high of C$39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.