ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $658.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

