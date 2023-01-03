Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.79 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,310 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

