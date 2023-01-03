Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 39,617 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 42,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

