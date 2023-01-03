SelfKey Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

