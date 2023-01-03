SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $147,981.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

