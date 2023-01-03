SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.
SecureWorks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.