SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,183 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VDE traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,294. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.27.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

