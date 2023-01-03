Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

