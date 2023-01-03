Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $37,698.03 and approximately $73.77 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 521.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,168,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00284456 USD and is up 184.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

