Santos FC Fan Token Price Tops $4.37 on Major Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00026248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00464107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.25 or 0.02260954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.29698120 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

