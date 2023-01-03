San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 3,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 11.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.