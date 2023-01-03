Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $636.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.87 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,776 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

