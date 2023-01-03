SALT (SALT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,094.62

SALT (SALT) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $16,094.62 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038577 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00228587 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03175603 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,990.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.