Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.