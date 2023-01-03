Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $654,575.56

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $47.30 million and approximately $654,575.56 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038261 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00228796 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00104094 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $772,862.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.