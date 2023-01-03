Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $38.14

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.14, but opened at $37.01. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
