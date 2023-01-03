Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $38.14

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.14, but opened at $37.01. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

