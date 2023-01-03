Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,143 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.26. 33,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

