Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
