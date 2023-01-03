Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

