Rune 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.26 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00008025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,302.09 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33995389 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

