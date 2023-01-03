Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$74.75

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 17,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

