Rocket Pool ETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $218.74 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,298.04 or 0.07795409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,518 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,307.68958632 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,310,175.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

