Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $30,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 8,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

