Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Kadant worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

