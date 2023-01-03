Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Floor & Decor worth $72,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

