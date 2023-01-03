Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $128,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,812. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

