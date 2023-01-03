Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $36.06 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.40% of National Vision worth $36,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 5,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

