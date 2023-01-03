Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 96,465 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.11% of Exponent worth $95,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exponent by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 231,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,665,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,657. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $118.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

