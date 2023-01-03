Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 264,248 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5,579.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Align Technology worth $55,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

ALGN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $210.72. 14,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $674.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

