Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 20,647 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Technology worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.