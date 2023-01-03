Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,573.82

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $739,161.32 and $17,573.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038209 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014147 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,679.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.