Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.