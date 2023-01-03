Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

