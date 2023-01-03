Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

