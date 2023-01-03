Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,389,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $165.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.