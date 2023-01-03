Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.89 and a 200 day moving average of $337.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

