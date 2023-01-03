Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,264 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

