Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 22,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Reitmans Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The stock has a market cap of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

