RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Trading Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.22). 76,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.25).

RedstoneConnect Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.25.

RedstoneConnect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedstoneConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedstoneConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.