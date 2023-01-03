Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,974. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

