Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 437,216 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
