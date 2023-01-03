Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 437,216 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $598.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.