Rarible (RARI) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00009662 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $308,803.28 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

